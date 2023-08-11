Ex Royal Lovers Who Went On To Lead Normal Lives

For some royal fans, the idea of dating a prince or a princess might sound like a modern-day fairy tale. After all, many royals still reside in gorgeous castles, wear beautiful dresses, and even, occasionally, travel in horse-drawn carriages that seem to come straight from a storybook. Unfortunately, though, many royal significant others have found that their brush with palace life is nothing like what they'd dreamed of. Far from being a glamorous fantasy, the reality of royal living entails public criticism and the media's relentless eye.

Over the years, several royals, such as Prince Edward and Prince Albert, have asked the press to leave their girlfriends in peace. Alas, that doesn't always do the trick. Prince Harry, for example, has been vocal about just how difficult it is to maintain a relationship under the eye of public scrutiny. In a written statement that he submitted as part of a 2023 lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers, Harry elaborated, "I can remember that at least one of my girlfriends told me she was warned off me by her parents saying, 'Is [dating the prince] really worth all the [media] aggravation?' — our relationship ended shortly after" (via The New York Times).

Ultimately, these kinds of negative experiences with the press have driven many royal suitors away from princes and princesses — and back to their ordinary lives. From Princess Margaret's military paramour to Meghan Markle's Hollywood honey, these are some of the normal people that ended up dating royals.