John Barrett, Princess Diana's Celebrity Hairstylist, Dead At 66

Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett died on Wednesday, August 9, at 66 years old. The iconic beautician, whose penthouse salon in Bergdorf Goodman looked over New York City, passed after battling blood cancer (per WWD). A trusted friend shared the news of his passing on Wednesday, accompanied by an Instagram post from his styling team.

"On behalf of The John Barrett Salon Team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of our founder & owner, the legendary John Barrett," the post reads. It continues: "He lived by the phrase: 'It's not just about the hair, it's about the care.' He cared with great passion for his beloved family, friends, salon, and staff."

Barrett is remembered as a stylist who rose through the ranks of '70s and '80s Hollywood and cemented his "Bergdorf Blonde" coloring technique in beauty schools forever. While he worked with notable figures such as Hillary Clinton and Martha Stewart, he has fond memories of one notable client: Princess Diana. The two worked together in the late '90s until Diana's untimely death. Reflecting on their moments together, Barrett once told Page Six: "I felt that she found happiness and comfort, and it's such a sadness that it wasn't destined to last."