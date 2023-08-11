OG Charlotte Actor Scarlett Fernandez Is Back On General Hospital To Stay
"General Hospital" fans are rejoicing and doing a double take as an original actress of a legacy character returns to their screens. Scarlett Fernandez, the actress who originated the role of Charlotte Cassandine, is back in Port Charles and there to stay, according to Soap Opera Network.
Fernandez debuted in 2016 as the daughter of Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and played the character during the mystery of her paternity storyline. Charlotte was originally thought to have been the daughter of Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson) until it was revealed that the woman had only carried Charlotte as a surrogate — using an embryo Helena Cassadine created from Valentin and Lulu's genetic material. Fernandez portrayed Charlotte until her exit from the role in 2021 when she was subsequently replaced by Amelia McClain. McClain was also replaced for one episode by AnaSofia Bianchi, but now Fernandez has returned to visit her comatose mother, Lulu, and possibly put down some roots in Port Charles.
Fernandez return sparks rumors of Lulu's comeback
Scarlett Fernandez's return was first seen in the episode that aired on July 28, where Charlotte went with her former step-dad Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) to visit Lulu Spencer in the hospital (via Soaps in Depth). Lulu has been in a coma since the Floating Rib explosion in 2020, although fans hope she will make a comeback later this year. Charlotte sat by her mother's bed and recounted some of the events that had been happening in Port Charles. Charlotte also remarked that someone should move into Lulu's old house — some think it may be Dante and his girlfriend Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), but others hope it will be Charlotte.
In her time away from the soap, Fernandez has been busy. She has appeared on TV series such as "Lethal Weapon" and "American Horror Story," and is fresh off her success in "Avatar: The Way of Water." However, fans are delighted that she has returned as the beloved Cassadine daughter, hoping that it might be a sign of Lulu's potential comeback.