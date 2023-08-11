OG Charlotte Actor Scarlett Fernandez Is Back On General Hospital To Stay

"General Hospital" fans are rejoicing and doing a double take as an original actress of a legacy character returns to their screens. Scarlett Fernandez, the actress who originated the role of Charlotte Cassandine, is back in Port Charles and there to stay, according to Soap Opera Network.

Fernandez debuted in 2016 as the daughter of Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and played the character during the mystery of her paternity storyline. Charlotte was originally thought to have been the daughter of Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson) until it was revealed that the woman had only carried Charlotte as a surrogate — using an embryo Helena Cassadine created from Valentin and Lulu's genetic material. Fernandez portrayed Charlotte until her exit from the role in 2021 when she was subsequently replaced by Amelia McClain. McClain was also replaced for one episode by AnaSofia Bianchi, but now Fernandez has returned to visit her comatose mother, Lulu, and possibly put down some roots in Port Charles.