Hallmark's Jodie Sweetin Says Her Great American Family Debut Wasn't Her Choice

Outside of her work on "Full House" and its reboot "Fuller House," Jodie Sweetin has become a familiar face on Hallmark. The actor has starred in "Merry & Bright," "Love Under the Rainbow," "Entertaining Christmas," and more. However, in August 2023, Hallmark's rival, Great American Family (GAC), announced in a press release that "Craft Me A Romance," a film starring Sweetin, would debut on the network on September 16. This, however, was news to Sweetin, according to People.

In an interview with the publication, Sweetin said she had no idea her film would end up in the network's hands. She explained, "Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold." She added, "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

GAC, run by Hallmark's former CEO Bill Abbott, is known for its conservative values. Abbott left Hallmark and launched GAC after he became embroiled in controversy for pulling an ad that featured a same-sex couple. That said, what you need to know about Sweetin is that she is a proud supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights — so much so that this has affected her friendship with her on-screen sister, Candace Cameron Bure.