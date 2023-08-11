Who Fans Can Expect To See Return In Hallmark's Romantic Sequel, Big Sky River: The Bridal Path

Hallmark never fails to deliver on its romantic plot lines, treating us to unbeatable tropes like "enemies to lovers" and "city girl moves home." Over the years, the Hallmark Channel has become must-watch television, and this latest movie is no different.

Based on a book by Linda Lael Miller, The 2022 movie "Big Sky River" follows Tara Kendall as she rents a country cottage in Parable, Montana after going through a divorce. Here, she meets Boone Taylor, a cowboy-hat-wearing widower busy raising his young son. Spoiler alert: the two hit it off, ride some horses, and share a perfectly PG kiss by the end of the movie.

Given the success of the first installment, Hallmark has decided to make a sequel, "Big Sky River: The Bridal Path." It premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. EST on Aug. 11, 2023. Also, for those of us who have forgotten critical parts of the first movie (there are so many Hallmark movies to keep track of!), you can watch it when it re-airs at 7 p.m. EST the same night. It's shaping up to be a double feature for Hallmark movie lovers — maybe even cook up some cowboy-inspired snacks while you're at it.

If you miss out, don't worry. You can also watch "Big Sky River: The Bridal Path" until Aug. 14 on Peacock. Fortunately, the movie's two leads will return for the sequel — the Tara-and-Boone saga continues. And they're not the only ones making a comeback for part two. It wouldn't be a "Big Sky River" movie without a few talented horses.