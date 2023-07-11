Everything You Need To Know About Hallmark's All-New August Premieres
Hallmark Channel has just announced its line-up of six new romantic films that will premiere throughout August on the heels of its annual Christmas in July bevy of films, adding to its library of must-watch television. Most of the films will have Saturday debuts with two showing on Fridays as well. In and around them is Season 10 of "When Calls the Heart," every Sunday, according to an exclusive report by ET. The films kick off on August 5 with "Making Waves" starring Holland Roden ("Teen Wolf") and Corey Cott ("Filthy Rich"). A record executive, searching for a hard-to-find band at a music festival in North Carolina's Outer Banks learns that their frontman is actually an old sweetheart from her childhood.
Next up, Emmanuelle Vaugier ("CSI: NY") and Kavan Smith ("Stargate: Atlantis") return for the sequel to 2022's "Big Sky River," titled "Big Sky River: The Bridal Path." Tara and Boone work hard to balance the life of their blended family in Montana in this follow-up that premieres on Friday, August 11. After that much-anticipated sequel, Saturday, August 12 will bring "A Safari Romance." Andrew Walker ("Snowed-Inn Christmas") stars as a designer of theme parks, who's looking to create a safari attraction that's probably too excessive, and gets pushback from a wildlife biologist played by Brittany Bristow ("Christmas at the Palace").
August heats up!
Fans of Hallmark Channel's movies will be thrilled as August kicks into high gear with more romance tales that are sure to please. On Friday, August 18, "The More Love Grows" starring Rachel Boston ("SEAL Team") and Warren Christie ("Apollo 18") premieres. Boston plays a woman named Helen who is thrown for a loop after her husband suggests that they separate. But, as luck would have it, she encounters an energetic wayward dog and a pleasant veterinarian who help her figure out how to muster the energy to get her life back on track and move in a new direction.
"Never Too Late to Celebrate" debuts the next day on August 19. Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids") and her real-life husband, Carlos PenaVega ("Big Time Rush"), star in this timely tale. Camilla is not looking forward to turning 30, as she's buried herself in her career as a dentist. But a Spanish teacher named Javi helps her embrace life as they pay tribute to her Hispanic lineage through a party with a quinceañera theme.
And last, but not least, on August 26 "Napa Ever After" premieres. Denise Boutté ("Young Justice") plays Cassandra, a lawyer who must attend to her grandmother's winery that she inherited. Because her family has been at odds, she meets a local man named Alec (Colin Lawrence, "Battlestar Galactica") who helps her renovate the Napa Valley business and fills her in about her grandmother, with whom she had been estranged.