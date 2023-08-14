The Adorable Reason HGTV's Erin And Ben Napier Hate Being Separated

Erin and Ben Napier rarely weren't on screen together during "Home Town" on HGTV, which makes sense considering that they were co-hosts of the popular renovation show. But it turns out that the duo is never without one another off-screen too. The husband and wife team sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss why they're always together.

The mom of two confessed, "We're never apart. We've formed our adult identities around each other. This is the only way we know how to be grownups." Ben further explained, "We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can." But don't misinterpret that the couple is so infatuated with one another that no one else matters when they're in each other's orbit. Instead, Ben puts their non-stop closeness this way, "It's a well-oiled machine, absolutely. We apply [that] to everything in our lives, our spiritual life, our parenting life, our work life, our relationship life." It sounds like the pair simply love doing life together and have found that they can tackle anything with one another!