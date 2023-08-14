The Adorable Reason HGTV's Erin And Ben Napier Hate Being Separated
Erin and Ben Napier rarely weren't on screen together during "Home Town" on HGTV, which makes sense considering that they were co-hosts of the popular renovation show. But it turns out that the duo is never without one another off-screen too. The husband and wife team sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss why they're always together.
The mom of two confessed, "We're never apart. We've formed our adult identities around each other. This is the only way we know how to be grownups." Ben further explained, "We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can." But don't misinterpret that the couple is so infatuated with one another that no one else matters when they're in each other's orbit. Instead, Ben puts their non-stop closeness this way, "It's a well-oiled machine, absolutely. We apply [that] to everything in our lives, our spiritual life, our parenting life, our work life, our relationship life." It sounds like the pair simply love doing life together and have found that they can tackle anything with one another!
When did their perpetual togetherness start?
Erin and Ben Napier met in a very Hallmark-esque manner while both attending Jones County Junior College in Mississippi in 2004. She initially had a crush on the friends-with-everyone Ben, she confessed to People, but their initial interaction didn't go so well. Fortunately, their meet-cute was just around the corner.
The stars aligned when Erin arranged an interview with Ben as part of her job with the school yearbook. "Six days later we decided we would get married, and that was that," she gushed. It would actually be another three years before marriage was officially on the table; Ben got down on one knee at a bookstore, an ideal spot for the now-author Erin.
A year later, college sweethearts Ben and Erin had their wedding at the University of Mississippi. From the time that they moved back to their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, where Erin and Ben worked their pre-HGTV gigs (Ben as a church minister and Erin as a wedding invitation designer). The lovebirds have walked through life hand in hand — never to separate again.
Never say never...
The Napier's can thank "Good Morning America" for breaking their vow to never be apart. In 2022, Erin Napier found herself states away from her husband, Ben Napier. The author had traveled to the morning to show to talk about her latest book, "The Lantern House."
It may have been a first for the historic home lover who posted an Instagram photo of herself behind the scenes, captioning it, "I've never traveled without @scotsman.co before! Or done a live TV interview without him! HELP ME LORD." Thankfully, love knows no bounds, and her man was right there (virtually) to support her.
Ben Napier commented, "Wish I could be there!! These little girls are comforting me." Later, he posted his own Instagram picture of the adorable scene he was referring to with both of the couple's daughters, Helen and Mae, eagerly watching their mom on the television. We're betting Erin was just as excited to fly back home and be reunited with her husband as she was to promote her book on national television.