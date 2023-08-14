All The Drama Surrounding Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner's Messy Divorce

"Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner's divorce has been a public mess. Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage, and ever since the two have battled it out in court over everything from property to child support. A prenuptial agreement had been in place for years, which should have made their split seamless. However, it appears the document only complicated things.

The pair began dating in 1998 and remained a couple until briefly breaking up in 2002. After getting back together, Costner and Baumgartner wed in 2004 at his 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado. They share three children: sons, 16-year-old Cayden and 14-year-old Hayes, and daughter, 13-year-old Grace, though Costner has seven kids in total. Unfortunately, the two could not bounce back from their issues. Despite Costner not wanting to split from his wife, there may have been signs that they may not last. While Baumgartner has only listed the reason for the divorce as irreconcilable differences, she had reportedly grown frustrated with the scheduling strains placed on their relationship by Costner's role on "Yellowstone." No matter the exact reason, their divorce has been anything but amicable.