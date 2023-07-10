Signs Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner Were Never Going To Last

We love a lasting celebrity romance, and for 19 years, many saw Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's marriage as proof that a couple can stick it out, no matter what. But fans' hopes and dreams were left in shambles after it came to light that this power couple is going their separate ways.

The actor and designer first started dating in the 90s and eventually tied the knot in 2004. To all the world, they seemed madly in love. They were a beautiful couple, and Baumgartner was often seen supporting her husband at events and award shows. For many, the divorce seemed to come out of the blue, but the shock the world is experiencing is nothing compared to what the couple's three young kids are probably going through. Divorces can get messy, and it appears this one may be, too.

Once their divorce became public knowledge in the summer of 2023, hearts around the world shattered. "The news of them splitting up is disappointing because people feel like they know celebrities, so when they break up it almost feels like a breakup they're experiencing themselves," relationship expert and celebrity matchmaker Carmelia Ray told USA Today. She's not wrong, and while fans are trying to nurse their broken hearts, they're all wonder the same thing — what went wrong? When you take a closer look, there were some subtle red flags that indicated the couple might not stick it out. Read on to discover all the signs you might've missed.