What Really Happened Between Noah And Tessa On The Young And The Restless?

Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) have become a fan-favorite couple on "The Young and the Restless." But Teriah fan club members know that their favorite couple didn't come into existence without a certain Newman getting his heart broken. Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) and Tessa crossed paths when she was homeless, playing the guitar outside Crimson Lights for money. Tessa first encountered Noah's mother, Sharon Collins (Sharon Case) there as Collins owned the cafe, and soon various members of the Newman family noticed Tessa's musical gift and began working with her on different projects.

Noah partly owned "The Underground" and invited Tessa to perform on the open microphone nights. He wasn't actively seeking love when Tessa started performing at his nightclub, but couldn't ignore her undeniable talent and, eventually, her beauty. During one of Tessa's performances, a drunken patron obnoxiously heckled her, so Noah promptly intervened and kicked him out.

However, by the end of the evening, he found Tessa standing over the fallen heckler, having fended off his attack, proving that she was no damsel in distress. Reluctantly, Tessa disclosed that the heckler was connected to her past but refused to share more details. Following this incident, Noah invited her to dinner and discovered he was attracted to her. He fell head over heels quickly, glad to finally find someone who understood him.