Christina Hall Confirms Her Parents Are Safe From Tragic Maui Wildfires
HGTV fans know Christina Hall from her time on "Flip or Flop" with her then-husband Tarek El Moussa — fittingly, Hall and El Moussa met while they were working in real estate — and "Christina On The Coast." And Hall keeps her fans updated on her life on social media, with Instagram posts of her kids and with her new husband Joshua Hall.
But in a much more serious post than usual, Hall shared an update on her parents who were in Maui during the catastrophic wildfire that has torn through the town of Lahaina. She shared a Facebook post from her parents on her Instagram Stories confirming that they've safely relocated to Kihei, a little over 20 miles away from Lahaina and out of the path of the wildfires.
Hall wrote, "My parents are currently in Maui, I'm grateful they are OK." Hall also explained why the place is important to her. "Maui is my favorite place on the planet. I've been going to Lahaina every year since I was a child. What's happened there is beyond devastating," she wrote.
The fires on Maui have devastated Lahaina
In the post from Christina Hall's parents that she shared on Instagram, her parents included some photos of the devastation and detailed some of what it took to get to safety during the wildfires on Maui: "While in Lahaina area, we didn't have electricity, internet, TV, and only very limited cell service ... People from hotel areas are lined up by the hundreds to get on the buses that are transporting them to the airport ... So many people have lost their homes. It took us a couple tries [sic] to get road access out. We made it. It is such a tragedy."
As of Aug. 12, 2023, the death toll from the wildfires in Maui was confirmed at 80, though, tragically, that number may rise. Much of Lahaina, the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, has burned, including a number of cultural heritage sites.
Hall has had a bit of a tumultuous go of it in recent years when it comes to family — Hall's relationship with her exes has evolved to include a messy custody battle with her second husband Ant Anstead. So we're happy to hear that her parents are safe. And along with Hall, we're sending thoughts and prayers to those affected by the fires on Maui.