Christina Hall Confirms Her Parents Are Safe From Tragic Maui Wildfires

HGTV fans know Christina Hall from her time on "Flip or Flop" with her then-husband Tarek El Moussa — fittingly, Hall and El Moussa met while they were working in real estate — and "Christina On The Coast." And Hall keeps her fans updated on her life on social media, with Instagram posts of her kids and with her new husband Joshua Hall.

But in a much more serious post than usual, Hall shared an update on her parents who were in Maui during the catastrophic wildfire that has torn through the town of Lahaina. She shared a Facebook post from her parents on her Instagram Stories confirming that they've safely relocated to Kihei, a little over 20 miles away from Lahaina and out of the path of the wildfires.

Hall wrote, "My parents are currently in Maui, I'm grateful they are OK." Hall also explained why the place is important to her. "Maui is my favorite place on the planet. I've been going to Lahaina every year since I was a child. What's happened there is beyond devastating," she wrote.