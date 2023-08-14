Michelle Obama's Wise Advice For Newly Married Couples

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama seem to have the marriage everyone wants, so it makes sense that the couple would be ideal to share a little bit of their wisdom regarding how they make it work. Yet when Michelle shared her best advice for newlyweds with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, what she said may have been a bit surprising.

Simply put, Michelle said that marriage isn't easy and it takes work to make it work. She thinks it's important to know that going into it instead of glamorizing a splashy wedding, as being prepared may stop newlyweds from throwing in the towel when things get tough. After all, most people would rather avoid navigating a divorce in their 20s or 30s, but it happens.

"Marriage is hard, and a lot of young people quit on marriage over things that are just a part of the commitment," she told King on CBS Mornings. "In this day and age, marriage is more about the dress, and the dresses, and the proposal, and the honeymoon, and all the stuff around it. And young people aren't ready for the real of marriage." Still, she wants couples to know that if they are willing to put in the time, marriage can be quite rewarding.