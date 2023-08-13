Dodi Fayed Was Never The Same After He Met Princess Diana

Dodi Fayed was the son of Mohamed al-Fayed, a wealthy Egyptian businessman and former owner of Harrods department store in London. Fayed's father reportedly wished to be accepted by the major players in British high society, including the royal family. Fayed's connection and ultimate relationship with Princess Diana could also have been regarded as another way the al-Fayed family could become better acquainted with the royals.

Sadly, Fayed and Diana dated for just a few months before their untimely deaths. It's also hard to say exactly what Fayed thought about his romance with Diana and his life in general since, as The Guardian noted, there's no record of Fayed ever giving an official interview. However, there's no doubt that his relationship with Diana profoundly changed his life in just a short amount of time. On top of that, an enduring interest in Diana has led to a renewed look at her relationship with Fayed, including the duo's portrayal on the Netflix series, "The Crown." Fayed was also in the news yet again in August 2023 when the family yacht he used with Diana sank after hitting an object in the Mediterranean Sea.

To get a better understanding of Fayed, here's a look at all the ways that dating Diana changed his life and legacy.