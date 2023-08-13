Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Is All Grown-Up And The Spitting Image Of Dad Gavin In New Video

Just in case you needed a little dose of "feeling old," the son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale is all grown up and already gearing up for a career in the spotlight.

On Aug. 12, 2023, Kingston Rossdale took center stage at stepdad Blake Shelton's bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, to give a heartfelt performance that had the crowd on their feet (via People). As this viral video of his live performance proves, the teenager is following in the footsteps of his superstar parents and stepdad.

Days prior to the show, Shelton dropped a hint on social media that a secret debut artist would be performing at the lively venue. "Ok y'all here's the deal ... 7:30 pm this Friday I'm gonna set up and play 30 minutes or so acoustically. Then I'm gonna turn the stage over to a debut artist that will be doing their VERY FIRST public performance! See you at the @OleRed Tishomingo Doghouse!!!" the country star shared on Instagram.

Little did fans know that the artist would be none other than Shelton's stepson, Kingston. Wearing a T-shirt and baggy jeans, and rocking shaggy '90s hair, Kingston's performance gave off underground rock band vibes. In fact, the performance was eerily similar to those of his rockstar dad. We weren't alone in our observation.