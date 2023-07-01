Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale's Co-Parenting Conflict

Before Gwen Stefani was the country-lovin' cowgirl we know and love today, she was a punk icon. In the '90s, Stefani was the frontwoman of No Doubt, a ska-punk band that gave us timeless hits like "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak." On tour with fellow rock bands Bush and the Goo Goo Dolls in 1995, she met her future husband, Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale was the lead singer of Bush, and the two quickly connected, eventually marrying in 2002.

Their relationship had its ups and downs (like when Rossdale was found to have fathered a child with Powder frontwoman Pearl Lowe) but ultimately lasted nearly two decades from when they began dating to their 2015 separation. The rockers also share three children; Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Fast-forward to now, Rossdale and Stefani have been divorced for close to ten years.

She's happily married to country icon Blake Shelton while Rossdale is occasionally linked to someone, most recently CourtLyn Cannan. But as all divorcees know, just because you're separated from your former spouse doesn't mean there will no longer be conflict — especially when it comes to co-parenting your shared children, something on which Stefani and Rossdale reportedly butt heads.