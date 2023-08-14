What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark's Rachael Leigh Cook
With a decades-long career, Rachael Leigh Cook has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Cook's journey to success has been nothing short of inspiring, and it actually started at a young age after she made appearances in several different print advertisements. Her first film credit came in 1995 when Cook joined "The Baby-Sitters Club" cast, alongside Larisa Oleynik, Stacy Linn Ramsower, Bre Blair, and Ellen Burstyn.
Just four years later, she landed a project that catapulted her to fame and established Cook as a beloved '90s figure: The iconic teen flick "She's All That." Rather than resting on her early success, Cook has continuously challenged herself with diverse roles in both film and television, such as when the actor took on the role of a young woman with an ulterior motive on "11:14."
Likewise, she also appeared on "Criminal Minds" as Maxine, who had a distressing past relationship. These performances helped showcase her versatility as an actor. But beyond her acting talents lies Cook's depth as a person. After all, she's considerably more than just her job.
She was stuck in movie jail for a while
In the glamorous world of Hollywood, fame and fortune often go hand in hand. However, for certain actors and filmmakers, their journey comes to an abrupt halt after they find themselves in the notorious movie jail. Movie jail is a period in a star's career when they face a string of critical and commercial failures and/or personal issues, leading to a significant decline in their popularity. Once beloved and celebrated, these actors and filmmakers will suddenly struggle to land opportunities in the industry.
After "Josie and the Pussycats" tanked at the box office, Rachael Leigh Cook found herself caught in the unforgiving grasp of movie jail. "I didn't know that movie jail was a thing until I found myself in it. It is very real because show business is that — it's a business ... If you don't make dollars and cents, you don't get to go make dollars. That's just the end," the "Spirit Halloween" star explained to Vanity Fair.
During this difficult period, the actor seized the opportunity to contribute her remaining star power to support other small-scale projects. She delved into producing, a decision that would prove to be more fulfilling and satisfying. Cook was even more vindicated since despite the initial failure of "Josie and the Pussycats," the film found success as a cult classic after it was properly reassessed by viewers.
Cook strongly advocates for divorce
Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies announced their separation in June 2019, which concluded their marriage of nearly 15 years. Cook filed for divorce in July 2019 and it was finalized in March 2021. They have mutually agreed upon joint physical and legal custody of their two children. During this process, Cook acknowledged that there are situations where parting ways is unavoidable.
As she told The New York Times, "I recommend divorce highly. I'm sorry, I know I sound like a quitter. But I believe it wholeheartedly. Life is too short not to be true to who you are and what you need." Despite her failed marriage to the "Virgin River" star, the actor remains hopeful for her own happily ever after.
Cook is quite amenable to the possibility of getting married again, too. Nonetheless, she is committed to being more careful in choosing a partner for the sake of her children. In an interview with People, she admitted, "I am the most incorrigible full-tilt romantic you have ever met in your whole life, to the point that it's probably unreasonable. So yeah, totally open to that happening again."
Parker Posey is the coolest person she's ever met
It's common for stars to look up to other people in the industry. For Rachael Leigh Cook, one particular showbiz icon has been a beacon of inspiration throughout her career — the legendary Parker Posey. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Posey has carved out a niche for herself after she starred in over 30 independent films. Known for her quirky and unique roles such as Darla Marks in "Dazed and Confused," Meg Swan in "Best in Show," and Mary in "Party Girl," Posey has charmed audiences with her undeniable talent and bold choices.
In Cook's life, Posey's unapologetic individuality and refusal to conform to Hollywood norms have been a guiding light. After working together in "Josie and the Pussycats," Cook shared her love for Posey, gushing to The Independent in 2021, "She was just the most potently cool human I had ever met or seen on screen, so I sought to be as awesome as Parker Posey, only with, you know, non-impressive results."
Inspired by Posey's approach to her craft, Cook has embraced her own artistic journey with renewed enthusiasm. The actor explained, "For a while, I was banging out probably four movies a year. I was feeling really creatively fulfilled. I was cast as a schizophrenic a couple of times and a rape victim, I think, another three or four times. So I was doing things that felt challenging and that required me to dig deeper."
Frozen in Love was based on her idea
Hallmark Winterfest movies are undeniably lovable, even if some of the stories seem too good to be true. In "Frozen In Love," Rachael Leigh Cook took on the role of Mary, a bookstore owner grappling with financial difficulties, and Niall Matter portrayed Adam, a professional hockey player who frequently finds himself in hot water. Both characters seek assistance from the same PR firm; Mary aims to revive the popularity of her bookstore, while Adam strives to improve his public image.
They soon find themselves in an unconventional, yet mutually beneficial, buddy system which is not a typical PR approach. As Adam seeks to improve his image, he provides support to Mary in reimagining her store. It's a sweet, heartwarming story, and Cook revealed that she was the one who came up with it in the first place.
In an interview with HuffPost, she confirmed, "This movie is based on an idea I had all at once many years ago. I remember I'd been watching the TV show 'Frasier'. I really liked the idea of playing a character who is a little too smart for their own good, a little too tightly wound ... I was also obsessed with sports movies, so I wondered how I could mesh those things together. Then I had the idea all at once, which was the best mini-thunderbolt."
Cook regrets turning down a role in X-Men
Casting decisions can indeed make or break a career and one offer that could have been a groundbreaking role was turned down by Rachael Leigh Cook. This was among the pivotal moments in Cook's life when she had to make a difficult decision that would later become her biggest regret. It turns out that she was offered the role of Rogue in Bryan Singer's "X-Men," the movie that jumpstarted the craze for modern superhero films.
She declined the offer, believing that she needed to avoid superhero adventures to establish herself as a serious actor. "I really thought what everyone told me was correct ... I definitely did things for the wrong reasons," she acknowledged to The New York Times. However, Cook immediately regretted her decision, admitting, "As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I'd made a mistake."
A blockbuster movie like "X-Men" could have propelled her career to new heights. Still, she's had plenty of success since her breakthrough film. Cook has even embraced a new phase in her career as she played a nurturing mom to Addison Rae's character in "He's All That," the reboot of her iconic teen film. She also reunited with fellow "She's All That" cast member Matthew Lillard for the movie.