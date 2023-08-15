The Family Member Behind Ethan And Olivia Plath's Divorce Rumors
The stars of TLC's reality show "Welcome to Plathville" are used to drama, and married couple Ethan and Olivia Plath are no exception. They've had their fair share of public ups and downs, including navigating the Plath family feud together and overcoming Ethan's "double life." Now, divorce rumors are swirling, and some fans are convinced the young couple has split for good.
Buzz about their possible breakup started brewing in early 2023 when some followers noticed the two had stopped posting photos of each other on Instagram. Ethan's last post of Olivia appeared on his feed in January 2023, while Olivia's last mention of her husband was in late 2022. The rumors intensified in June 2023 when a family member allegedly came forward, claiming that Ethan and Olivia were planning to go their separate ways.
The news appeared in an Instagram post by @realiteasquad with the caption, "Olivia Plath's sister, Sophia, left these comments on my latest video disclosing that season 5 of Welcome To Plathville is in the works and sadly Olivia and Ethan are going through a divorce." According to In Touch Weekly, the post referenced a now-deleted comment written by Sophia Meggs-Roberts on a YouTube video about the Plaths.
Are the divorce rumors true?
While Olivia Plath's sister may insist that Olivia and Ethan's marriage is coming to an end, there's little evidence to back up her claims. Amid the divorce rumors, the couple continued commenting on and liking each other's Instagram posts, and as of August 2023, Ethan still calls himself a "lover of" Olivia in his bio section.
Olivia even responded directly to the @realiteasquad post in an attempt to put an end to the gossip. "A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify," she wrote in a comment. "Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in. Subsequently, she actually isn't a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn't know about my personal life. There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!"
Still, questions remain, such as why the Plath couple have rarely been spotted together in months. According to People, the fifth season of "Welcome to Plathville" is set to premiere on September 5, 2023, and it may offer more insight into the current state of Ethan and Olivia's marriage.
This isn't the first time divorce has been brought up
Divorce rumors are nothing to take lightly, but Ethan and Olivia Plath have been through it before. In 2022, the reality TV couple cleared up divorce rumors in a revealing post on Instagram, proving they still adored each other after some fans worried the duo was on the rocks.
The topic of breaking up also appeared in episodes of "Welcome to Plathville." In an early clip from the show, Ethan and Olivia admitted that they had considered divorcing after the Plaths rejected Olivia. By season 3 of the series, the two split up and chose to live separately.
Ultimately, they got back together in season 4, but the couple continued to experience conflict. Olivia explained in a past interview with Us Weekly that she's not opposed to divorce, especially when there are ongoing issues that can't be resolved, though she had no plans of leaving her husband: "For me, it's less the question of, like, 'Is divorce on the table or not?' as much as, 'Do I want to 100% build a life with him and commit to him and put in the hard work?' and the answer is yes to that."