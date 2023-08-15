The Family Member Behind Ethan And Olivia Plath's Divorce Rumors

The stars of TLC's reality show "Welcome to Plathville" are used to drama, and married couple Ethan and Olivia Plath are no exception. They've had their fair share of public ups and downs, including navigating the Plath family feud together and overcoming Ethan's "double life." Now, divorce rumors are swirling, and some fans are convinced the young couple has split for good.

Buzz about their possible breakup started brewing in early 2023 when some followers noticed the two had stopped posting photos of each other on Instagram. Ethan's last post of Olivia appeared on his feed in January 2023, while Olivia's last mention of her husband was in late 2022. The rumors intensified in June 2023 when a family member allegedly came forward, claiming that Ethan and Olivia were planning to go their separate ways.

The news appeared in an Instagram post by @realiteasquad with the caption, "Olivia Plath's sister, Sophia, left these comments on my latest video disclosing that season 5 of Welcome To Plathville is in the works and sadly Olivia and Ethan are going through a divorce." According to In Touch Weekly, the post referenced a now-deleted comment written by Sophia Meggs-Roberts on a YouTube video about the Plaths.