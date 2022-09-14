Olivia And Ethan Plath Clear Up Divorce Rumors In Revealing Post
It's hard to believe the TLC hit "Welcome to Plathville" is has officially aired for four seasons. Since 2019, the unusual story of the sheltered Plath family satiated a reality-TV hunger we've been craving. Over the seasons, we've watched numerous changes unfold — the crumbling marriage of matriarch and patriarch, Kim and Barry, to the older children venturing out of their Georgian hometown to pursue their dreams and find their identity, and mending strained relationships.
In Season 4, audiences witnessed the downfall of parents Kim and Barry, but also watched the marital troubles eldest son, Ethan, and his wife, Olivia, were facing just a couple years into their young marriage, such as Olivia accusing Ethan of having a double life.
The latest season left on a dramatic note, leaving fans on Twitter questioning the state of Ethan and Olivia's marriage. After recently clapping back at a fan over they criticized her hobby of pole dancing, Olivia is firing off again; but this time it's about her and Ethan.
Olivia Plath pokes fun at those divorce rumors
As a professional photographer, Olivia Plath's social media is filled with smiley, striking photos of her and husband, Ethan, that she posts to her 414,000 and growing Instagram followers. In a recent happy-go-lucky post of the young married couple, Olivia captioned the flick, "Just a little appreciation post for mon amour, who makes my heart smile ... Tu es mon soleil," which is French for "you are my sun."
One of Olivia's friends seemingly sarcastically poked fun at trolls, commenting, "OH MY GOSH YOU'RE WEARING YOUR RING YOU MUST NOT BE DIVORCED!!!!!!!!! #blessings," to which Olivia replied: "OH MY GOD I spit my coffee out," topped off with crying-laughing emojis.
When one user replied, "what a thing to say!!!" Olivia responded, saying: "hahaha Haleigh is one of my best friends and her comment was entirely satirical."
This just confirms Olivia is keen on people's thoughts on their marriage. During this past season, one social media user tweeted: "I'm going to make my own prayer closet in hopes that Ethan and Olivia finally divorce and stop making each other and me miserable. I don't enjoy watching couples fight so I don't know what TLC's thinking."