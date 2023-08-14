The Professional Athlete That Tried To Win Over Taylor Swift

It looks like another guy is looking to add himself to Taylor Swift's "long list of ex-lovers." The award-winning pop star is single (at the time of this writing) after her widely-covered breakup with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows an opening when he sees one.

During an episode of his podcast, "New Heights," Kelce joked about his crush on Swift and his failed (albeit creative) attempt to connect with her at a concert via a homemade friendship bracelet, in true Swiftie fashion. The podcast, which Travis hosts with his brother, Jason, usually covers football-related topics, but Taylor Swift is pretty much irresistible — how could you not talk about her?

Swift has yet to reveal her true feelings on the matter — the long-awaited "Eras" tour has kept her booked and busy. Still, who knows? Maybe a romance will blossom between the two, and we'll have another Taylor Swift era to explain. Stranger things have happened. For now, though, we'll have to wait and see.