Taylor Swift's Surprise Song For Meghan Markle's Night At Eras Tour Is Perfect Irony
Taylor Swift has had a ton of celebrities in the audience at her "Eras" tour, but perhaps the most famous of faces appeared during one of her six performances at SoFi Stadium in California near Los Angeles. Believe it or not, one of the faces in the L.A. crowd was Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. According to Page Six, Meghan and her longtime pal Lucy Fraser scored tickets to the August 8 show. Onlookers were apparently jazzed to see the mother-of-two singing along to various Swift songs, proving that she truly is a Swiftie. In fact, someone told People that Meghan actually flew out of her seat to sing "You Belong With Me" with Swift and some 70,000 other fans.
And while we can't know for certain if Swift was aware that the duchess would be in attendance, the star of the show actually surprised the crowd with a special performance of "King of My Heart." It didn't take long for fans to post videos of the song on TikTok, giving other Swifties a front-row seat to a song that didn't appear on the 44-song tour roster. The song is featured on Swift's "Reputation" album, which was released in 2017. Of course, we can't help but point out the irony here!
The 'King of My Heart' lyrics totally relate to Meghan Markle's love life
Taylor Swift's "King of My Heart" has an obvious nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry right in its title, given that the two are associated with the royal family. But the lyrics are even more closely related to the Duchess of Sussex's life than you may realize. "Salute to me, I'm your American Queen," reads one line, which, let's face it, would have been written about Meghan if it wasn't actually about Swift singing about her now ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who is British. Other lyrics in the song totally related to Meghan and Prince Harry's initial meeting and how they've both talked about it on various occasions, including in their Netflix docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan." For example, the lines "And all at once, you are the one I have been waiting for" and "Your love is a secret I'm hoping, dreaming, dying to keep," remind us of the early days of the couple's romance when no one knew they were together but they were quickly falling in love.
We just know that Meg was singing this song at the top of her lungs and we are positive that she told her husband all about it. As for why he wasn't with her, he is spending the week in Asia, according to People.