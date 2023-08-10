Taylor Swift's Surprise Song For Meghan Markle's Night At Eras Tour Is Perfect Irony

Taylor Swift has had a ton of celebrities in the audience at her "Eras" tour, but perhaps the most famous of faces appeared during one of her six performances at SoFi Stadium in California near Los Angeles. Believe it or not, one of the faces in the L.A. crowd was Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. According to Page Six, Meghan and her longtime pal Lucy Fraser scored tickets to the August 8 show. Onlookers were apparently jazzed to see the mother-of-two singing along to various Swift songs, proving that she truly is a Swiftie. In fact, someone told People that Meghan actually flew out of her seat to sing "You Belong With Me" with Swift and some 70,000 other fans.

And while we can't know for certain if Swift was aware that the duchess would be in attendance, the star of the show actually surprised the crowd with a special performance of "King of My Heart." It didn't take long for fans to post videos of the song on TikTok, giving other Swifties a front-row seat to a song that didn't appear on the 44-song tour roster. The song is featured on Swift's "Reputation" album, which was released in 2017. Of course, we can't help but point out the irony here!