All The Famous People Prince William & Kate Middleton's Kids Have Already Met

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have the task of raising their children not just to be well-adjusted adults, but to serve the crown. Since Prince William is next in line for the throne following King Charles III's reign, this means that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all follow in the line of succession. Since George is the eldest, his parents started bringing him to public events as young as 8 to prepare him for his role as the future king. His younger siblings are following a similar trajectory. As such, there are several ordinary things that the brothers George and Louis will never be allowed to do. The same goes for Charlotte; but, because she's the second born and a girl, she has an equally interesting path laid out before her. Much like the legendary Princess Anne, Charlotte will likely become the Princess Royal, a title bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch. She'll also have a prominent role as a senior working royal, though we know from history, through the likes of Edward VIII and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, that royals have agency in accepting this task.

Since the Wales children are already so prominent in global culture — their births were broadcasted around the world — it's no wonder that they've already somewhat familiar with growing up in the spotlight. While this comes with several downsides to be sure, it also comes with perks, and these royal kids have already rubbed shoulders with some very famous people.