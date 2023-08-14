The Surprising Way Hunter Biden's Affair With His Deceased Brother's Wife Was Discovered

The son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden has been involved in several big controversies, including his addiction and run-ins with the law; his business dealings in China and Ukraine, in particular, garnered much suspicion, especially from his father's political opposition.

The Biden family would likely prefer to keep Hunter's behavior under wraps, but after his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, published a tell-all memoir in 2023 titled "If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing," no juicy family secret is off the table. Hunter first met Buhle while attending Yale Law School. They were married for about 24 years before their eventual split in 2017, which was the culmination of years of excessive drinking, cheating, and financial mishandling, according to Buhle (via CBS News). One particularly salacious detail she revealed was that Hunter was having an affair with his deceased brother's wife, Hallie Biden.

And if you thought it couldn't get any worse, we've got some news for you. The affair was uncovered by none other than his own children after they discovered damning texts between their father and aunt.

