Who Was Dodi Fayed's Father?

The following article mentions sexual misconduct allegations.

In 1997, Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, died in a tragic car accident in Paris' Pont de l'Alma tunnel. At the time, Fayed was generally regarded as a jet-setting international playboy with an ever-changing parade of beautiful women on his arm. Beyond that, he was best known for his work as a movie producer, on films including "The Scarlet Letter" and the Oscar-winning "Chariots of Fire."

Viewers of Netflix drama "The Crown" were introduced to Fayed in the series' 5th season, which also delved into the backstory of his father, vastly wealthy business tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed. Born in 1929 in Alexandria, Egypt, Al-Fayed eventually made London his home, where his brash style clashed with the stodgy British establishment.

Having celebrated his 94th birthday in 2023, Al-Fayed remains a controversial figure in the UK, generating numerous headlines throughout his lifetime. With the sixth and final season of "The Crown" scheduled to air in the fall of 2023, Al-Fayed's name is pretty much guaranteed to be resurrected as the series continues to revive interest in the circumstances behind Diana's death — and Al-Fayed's connection to it all. Read on to learn all about Dodi Fayed's father.