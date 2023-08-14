Stephen Colbert Knew He'd Marry His Wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert The Moment They Met

The idea of seeing someone across a crowded room and instantly knowing they are your soulmate is what fairy tales are made of, but for Stephen Colbert, that's just how he met his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert. When a "The Stephen Colbert Show" audience member asked him how he met his wife, Colbert told the story. He met Evelyn while back in his hometown, and as soon as he saw her, he knew he had to meet her.

Oddly enough, he was already seriously involved with another woman at the time. He began the story by saying that he had been dating his then-girlfriend for a few years when she gave him an ultimatum — either get married or break up.

He didn't know what to do, so he told his girlfriend that he needed to go home to Charleston, South Carolina. He needed some time to figure things out, explaining that being at home for a week would help him feel more centered and grounded. So, off he went.