Photos Of The Royal Family That Aren't What They Seem

No family may be quite as picture-perfect as the British royals. After all, appearances are a major part of the family's job description. And, a huge part of representing the crown is maintaining elements of traditional dress — like gloves for women and military dress for men.

That being said, there may be another reason why the British royal family tends to look so polished, and it all has to do with the press. Unlike other old-school elite families, the Windsors have found themselves constantly dodging the paparazzi. As Prince Harry shared in a written statement that he submitted to the British court system in a lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers, he was stalked mercilessly by cameramen throughout his youth. Harry explained, "But, if the next day [after an official visit], I want to go out and take my dog for a walk, I would expect some level of privacy, which unfortunately does and never has existed for me" (via The New York Times). This means that royals likely feel undue pressure to be camera-ready all of the time.

Perhaps because the royals prepare so extensively to be photographed, they often present an all-too-perfect image of their family life. Indeed, when everyone is photographed on the balcony, wearing fashionable attire and waving to the crowds, it is difficult to imagine that there is trouble bubbling underneath. Ultimately, though, this doesn't mean that there isn't plenty of drama brewing behind the photos that we see.