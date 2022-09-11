Why Many Believe Meghan And Kate's Relationship Is As Icy As Ever

The House of Windsor has been fractured since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left their roles as senior royals. However, following the death of Elizabeth II, queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, her feuding grandsons and their wives would be forced to publicly interact. And sometimes, death can put things into perspective and unite a family in grief.

King Charles III offered his son and daughter-in-law — with whom he also shares a tense relationship — an olive branch in his first sovereign speech. "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said. The speech followed Charles's rushing to Balmoral just days earlier, as his mother's health was quickly deteriorating. William, Prince of Wales, also traveled to Scotland to be with his family amid Elizabeth's sad passing. However, despite being in London, Harry was slower to arrive — when he did, he was too late. Harry's inability to say goodbye to his grandmother left him "grief-stricken" and heartbroken. "[Harry] is full of sorrow and regret," a source told Us Weekly.

In addition, he was there alone. "Tensions were so high, and there was no way Meghan could have gone to Balmoral," a source told Page Six. Harry left the next day, but met William in Windsor with their wives on September 10. The two couples played nice for the cameras as they mingled with the grieving public. However, many believe Meghan and Kate's relationship is as icy as ever