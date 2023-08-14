We're In A Tizzy Over GH Star Laura Wright's Hallmark Proposal For Cameron Mathison

Several soap actors have made the transition from the steamy world of daytime television to Hallmark, with "General Hospital" serving as the current home or jumping-off point for multiple Hallmark stars, such as Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain). Mathison has starred in Hallmark films like "Holidaze" and "A Christmas Ornament." Mathison has long been in the orbit of soaps, too, dating back to his days as Ryan Lavery on "All My Children." In 2021, Mathison returned to soap operas, taking on the role of Drew Cain, previously played by Billy Miller.

It didn't take long for Mathison's character, Drew, to become involved with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), and now it appears like the two might cross paths down the road on a different network. After Wright tweeted about being finished with watching the Paramount+ series "Special Ops: Lioness," one follower replied, saying, "I would definitely like to see you in a show like that would you ever consider doing a show like that Laura you and cameron."

Wright not only loved the idea but also tweeted a proposal of her own. After a viewer pitched the idea of "General Hospital" stars Laura Wright and Cameron Mathison collaborating on a Hallmark movie together, the actress pitched an idea right out of Carly and Drew's playbook. She replied, "Ha. Yes !! we should do a @hallmarkchannel spy series. What do you say @CameronMathison?"