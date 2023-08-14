We're In A Tizzy Over GH Star Laura Wright's Hallmark Proposal For Cameron Mathison
Several soap actors have made the transition from the steamy world of daytime television to Hallmark, with "General Hospital" serving as the current home or jumping-off point for multiple Hallmark stars, such as Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain). Mathison has starred in Hallmark films like "Holidaze" and "A Christmas Ornament." Mathison has long been in the orbit of soaps, too, dating back to his days as Ryan Lavery on "All My Children." In 2021, Mathison returned to soap operas, taking on the role of Drew Cain, previously played by Billy Miller.
It didn't take long for Mathison's character, Drew, to become involved with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), and now it appears like the two might cross paths down the road on a different network. After Wright tweeted about being finished with watching the Paramount+ series "Special Ops: Lioness," one follower replied, saying, "I would definitely like to see you in a show like that would you ever consider doing a show like that Laura you and cameron."
Wright not only loved the idea but also tweeted a proposal of her own. After a viewer pitched the idea of "General Hospital" stars Laura Wright and Cameron Mathison collaborating on a Hallmark movie together, the actress pitched an idea right out of Carly and Drew's playbook. She replied, "Ha. Yes !! we should do a @hallmarkchannel spy series. What do you say @CameronMathison?"
Laura Wright pitched the idea of a spy series with Cameron Mathison
The idea of a spy thriller isn't too much of a stretch considering Laura Wright and Cameron Mathison are frequently investigating Port Charles citizens on "General Hospital." They once teamed up to locate Willow Tait's (Katelyn MacMullen) birth mother, but Carly withheld the information about her identity from Drew.
However, as exciting as the possibility of Wright and Mathison crossing over to Hallmark for an original series sounds, they could be facing an uphill battle. Despite being allowed to continue acting on "GH" because of special SAG-AFTRA terms for soap stars, the same cannot be said for all television. It's possible the ongoing actor (and writer) strike could prevent the writing and production of a new series between them. For now, fans will have to tune in to "General Hospital" if they want to see these actors coupled up on-screen. Drew recently took the entire fall for an insider trading scheme, so Carly's attempting to rebuild her life while the man in her life serves a three-year prison sentence.
If soap star history on the network is any indication, it could prove fruitful for Wright if she enters the world of Hallmark. "Days Of Our Lives" veteran Allison Sweeney is a prime example of someone with a soap background finding great success on Hallmark, and fans would no doubt support Wright if she goes that route.