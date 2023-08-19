Shauna Rae: 10 Facts About The TLC Star

As much as we hate to admit it, first impressions based on physical appearance weigh heavily on how others perceive us. Though looks are often misleading, it can be hard to let go of the snap judgments made when we meet someone for the first time or encounter new faces in the media. To make matters even more complicated, our outward appearance also determines the ease or difficulty with which we navigate our lives. TLC star Shauna Rae found herself in the spotlight for that very reason.

Rae is a woman in her mid-20s attempting to make her way through the maze of emerging adulthood, but her journey is a bit more challenging than most. Though mentally, intellectually, and emotionally, she is on par with her peers, Rae is an adult who never grew past the size of an average eight-year-old due to her medical condition. As a result, she constantly fights through barrages of inaccurate first impressions and seemingly endless inconveniences in her effort to lead a regular life.

Despite her difficulties, Rae powers through run-ins with narrow-minded people, physical obstacles, and the mental hardships of living in a body she is still learning to love and accept. Her show, "I Am Shauna Rae," has captured the attention of thousands of TLC's viewers whilst simultaneously cultivating intrigue in the everyday goings-on of a person facing her particular set of trials and tribulations, so here are 10 facts you might not have known about Shauna Rae.