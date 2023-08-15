Sophie Trudeau Balances Royal Friendships With Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are just about the closest thing to Canadian political royalty. They've been compared to the Kennedys with their charisma, good looks, and generational political star power — Justin's father was Canada's prime minister for 15 years.

But because Canada is a part of the Commonwealth, they've got actual royalty in the form of the British royal family. As the wife of the prime minister — though Justin and Sophie announced they were separating in early August 2023 — Sophie has had the chance to meet a number of royal family members, including Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. And in the midst of the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family, Sophie doesn't appear to be taking sides. She seems to have established friendships with both Meghan and Kate while the relationship between Meghan and Kate has definitely broken down over time, and Sophie is likely to continue to be diplomatic, maintaining a pleasant relationship with both women and not publicly siding against either Meghan or Kate.