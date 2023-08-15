Sophie Trudeau Balances Royal Friendships With Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are just about the closest thing to Canadian political royalty. They've been compared to the Kennedys with their charisma, good looks, and generational political star power — Justin's father was Canada's prime minister for 15 years.
But because Canada is a part of the Commonwealth, they've got actual royalty in the form of the British royal family. As the wife of the prime minister — though Justin and Sophie announced they were separating in early August 2023 — Sophie has had the chance to meet a number of royal family members, including Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. And in the midst of the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family, Sophie doesn't appear to be taking sides. She seems to have established friendships with both Meghan and Kate while the relationship between Meghan and Kate has definitely broken down over time, and Sophie is likely to continue to be diplomatic, maintaining a pleasant relationship with both women and not publicly siding against either Meghan or Kate.
Sophie Trudeau first met Kate Middleton on a royal tour
Traditionally, the bond between Britain and Canada has been strong, and you can see it in the number of visits each country's politicians (in the case of Canada) and royals (in the case of Britain) makes to the other. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attended the coronation of King Charles III, and the royal family frequently visits Canada. In fact, it was on a royal visit that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau first met Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Justin Trudeau was elected prime minister in 2015, and that meant that he and his wife Sophie got to play a big role in hosting Kate and William, Prince of Wales on their 2016 visit. It was even the Trudeaus who reportedly personally invited the royal couple for a visit, according to Hello!. Sophie and Kate were seen chatting as the royal couple got off the plane in Victoria, British Columbia, and Sophie and Justin accompanied Kate and William to a number of events during their Canadian royal tour, seemingly cementing a friendship.
Meghan Markle has reached out to Sophie Trudeau for advice
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau met Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2016, which is also the same year that Meghan Markle met Prince Harry while she was working on "Suits" and living in Toronto. It was also in 2016 in Toronto that Meghan said she and Sophie first met at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards. The two talked about their friendship on an episode of Meghan's now-canceled podcast "Archetypes." Meghan referred to Sophie as "a dear friend," and someone she could laugh and have girl talk with, describing an idyllic afternoon at the pool with their kids as a place where they could be themselves.
Meghan also noted how Sophie would send her "moments of encouragement" when she was pregnant with Archie and with Lilibet, and how Sophie gave her advice about being in the spotlight as someone married to a famous man. Clearly, the two women are close! Hopefully Sophie will be able to lean on her friends, like Meghan and perhaps even Kate, during her separation from her husband.