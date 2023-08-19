Where All Of The Duggar Family Members Live Today

The matriarch and patriarch of the Duggar family, Jim Bob and Michelle, have lived in Springdale, Arkansas since they were first introduced to television. The family first lived in a small house while they were building a family home large enough to accommodate all of their children. The project took several years as Jim Bob did most of the work along with some family and friends. The Duggars have long been vocal about their anti-debt stance, and therefore they did not take out a mortgage to speed along the building process. The Duggars eventually moved into their dream house, which they have lived in ever since. The house boasts a 2,000-square-foot dining room, but despite its massive size, Jim Bob and Michelle make their children share rooms.

Jim Bob and Michelle own several properties in Arkansas, many of which their children live in, but they are also major players in the house-flipping business. In 2020 Jim Bob and Michelle made headlines for selling a flipped house for $1.5 million. As a source told People: "They've always looked for opportunities where they could improve something. They just like flipping houses. They like the construction business, the remodel, and seeing something go from bad to good — from unused to being attractive for others." The Duggars haven't publicly shared which house they are flipping next.