Where All Of The Duggar Family Members Live Today
When Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and company first hit television, the public marveled at the family for several reasons. It was shocking to see a family with so many children, but the details of their daily lives were a bit confounding, particularly those surrounding their living arrangements. How did they all fit? Where did all the kids sleep? The Duggars were very transparent about those details, showing their children's rooms and explaining their inner workings.
But now the Duggar children have grown up. There aren't nearly as many of them living under Jim Bob and Michelle's roof. 11 of the 19 Duggar kids are now married, and most of the married Duggars have children of their own. Perhaps what's more interesting than learning where the Duggars slept when they were all living in the same house is where they've ended up since leaving, and below we have all the details.
Jim Bob and Michelle live in Arkansas
The matriarch and patriarch of the Duggar family, Jim Bob and Michelle, have lived in Springdale, Arkansas since they were first introduced to television. The family first lived in a small house while they were building a family home large enough to accommodate all of their children. The project took several years as Jim Bob did most of the work along with some family and friends. The Duggars have long been vocal about their anti-debt stance, and therefore they did not take out a mortgage to speed along the building process. The Duggars eventually moved into their dream house, which they have lived in ever since. The house boasts a 2,000-square-foot dining room, but despite its massive size, Jim Bob and Michelle make their children share rooms.
Jim Bob and Michelle own several properties in Arkansas, many of which their children live in, but they are also major players in the house-flipping business. In 2020 Jim Bob and Michelle made headlines for selling a flipped house for $1.5 million. As a source told People: "They've always looked for opportunities where they could improve something. They just like flipping houses. They like the construction business, the remodel, and seeing something go from bad to good — from unused to being attractive for others." The Duggars haven't publicly shared which house they are flipping next.
Joseph and Kendra live near Jim Bob and Michelle
Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Duggar, née Caldwell, live in a log cabin that sits on Jim Bob and Michelle's property. The pair spent over $133,000 renovating a home in Arkansas that Jim Bob and Michelle originally purchased for $57,000 back in 2014. Joseph and Kendra updated several rooms in the house, including the kitchen, which got new cabinets and countertops, and made some significant updates to the outdoor living space. But the house they made updates to is not their log cabin. It's been reported that Kendra's parents are the ones residing in the home, along with their other children.
Joseph, the seventh child in the Duggar lineup, and his wife Kendra got married in 2017 and announced they were starting a family soon after. The couple has confirmed they have three children but reports claim that the two have quietly welcomed a fourth. No Duggar family member has confirmed these stories, however, including Joseph and Kendra. The two have effectively stopped posting to social media, and the website linked in their Instagram bio no longer works.
Josiah and Lauren just purchased some land
Not all of the Duggar children live in houses owned by their parents. Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren Duggar, née Swanson, live in a rental property. They told fans that they had been offered by their parents to live in a property owned by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but Josiah and Lauren turned down that opportunity as the home had too much space for the couple. The couple has one child, a daughter named Bella, but fans believe they have a second child that they have never publicly shared and are expecting a third.
Although Lauren and Josiah live in a rental property, they do own land. Records show that in 2022 Jim Bob and Michelle transferred ownership of a parcel of their land over to Lauren and Josiah, and Josiah filed for a property split that same year. Neither Lauren and Josiah nor Jim Bob and Michelle have ever addressed this transfer of land, nor have Lauren and Josiah indicated what their intentions are for this parcel. It has not been reported that Lauren and Josiah are building on that land, but again it is unclear what their exact plans are. We do know that the land in question is the same land where Jim Bob, Michelle, Joseph, and Kendra Duggar live.
Jinger and Jeremy live in North Hollywood
While some Duggar children live right next to their parents, others live states away. Jinger Vuolo, née Duggar, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo now live in North Hollywood, California. The Vuolos spent over $800,000 purchasing their home, which is newly renovated. The two walked fans through their house on their YouTube channel, showing off the space which features hardwood floors and brand new cabinetry. It's also got a large outdoor space.
The home isn't just for Jinger and Jeremy, though. The Vuolos have been very clear that they want their space to be for their kids, too, and Jeremy credits Jinger for coming up with lots of the ideas. "This is Jinger's brilliance," Jeremy said pointing to a small pink table set. "She saw this on the side of the road one day [and] brought it up home. I would have never noticed it and she saw the potential of giving the kids their very own workstation."
Information regarding their financial situation has also come to light. In a deposition released in 2021, Jinger stated that she made between $100,000 to $200,000 a year, as reported by The Sun. Much of her income comes from social media and brand endorsements, though she did note that a lot of that had ceased since the conviction of her older brother, Josh Duggar.
Jill and Derick live in Arkansas
The second-oldest Duggar daughter, Jill Dillard, née Duggar, has been married to her husband, Derick Dillard, since 2014. The two made headlines when they got married on "19 Kids and Counting" as they famously waited to have their first kiss at the altar. A lot has changed since Jill and Derick got married on the show. The couple made headlines again in 2023 by speaking out against Jill's upbringing on the Prime Video documentary "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets." The documentary explored the religious beliefs of the sect of Christianity in which Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised their children, and it also touches on the abuse the women in the family suffered at the hands of the eldest son, Josh Duggar.
A year prior to appearing in "Duggar Family Secrets," Jill and Derick made a major life change by moving. Jill updated fans on her and Derick's family blog. "Derick was recently sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, AR and then started the transfer process for his new public service job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma ... In between all of that, we bought a home on the Arkansas/Oklahoma border (in Siloam Springs), had a few renovations done and then moved in!" Jill wrote. The former reality star has shown lots of photos of her home on social media, including several shots of the fresh produce she's harvested from her garden.
Jessa and Ben live in Arkansas
Jessa Seewald, née Duggar, and Ben Seewald are also living in Arkansas. Keeping in line with what many of their family members have done, the Seewalds purchased a fixer-upper, and as they noted in the YouTube video they uploaded showing the renovations, they used a fair share of their savings to fund the upgrades. The changes they made included redoing the kitchen, upgrading the living room, and raising the height of the floors in some areas. Jessa noted that the renovations will allow her family about twice as much space as they had before. "We have been living in our house for about two weeks now and we are loving it ... It's great having more space ... It feels like a mansion, honestly. It's amazing," Jessa said.
Since moving in August 2022, Jessa has continued posting updates of her family and their home on Instagram, and she's reflected on some of what she's come to realize while living there. "With four young kids, sometimes it honestly feels easier to just do all the things myself ... But little kids are often eager to assist, and these are opportunities to help them form positive habits of being helpful and seeking out ways to bless and serve others," Jessa wrote on Instagram.
Jedidiah and Katey live in Arkansas
After Jedediah Duggar proposed to his now-wife, Katey Duggar, née Nakatsu, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gifted the couple with a property. The property included nearly six acres of land and a 2,180-square-foot home worth $365,000. The home is in Springdale, Arkansas like most of the other Duggar properties, including Jim Bob and Michelle's home. Jedidiah now works as a real estate agent, and he opened his own real estate business in November 2020. That same year he ran for the Arkansas House of Representatives, but he lost to the incumbent candidate.
Prior to moving into their Springdale home, Jedidiah lived with his brother in a two-bedroom apartment. Jedidiah and Katey got married in April 2021, and a year later celebrated their anniversary with a special Instagram post. "It's crazy to think that it has already been one year since we said 'I do!' Katey, you have been the greatest blessing in my life! I'm so grateful for God's faithfulness to us. You are such an amazing wife and soon to be mother. I love you with all my heart!" Jedidiah wrote. The couple have two children together, including a daughter who was born in June 2023.
Joy-Anna and Austin live in Arkansas
Joy-Anna Forsyth, née Duggar, and Austin Forsyth also live in Arkansas. The couple share three children, including a daughter Joy-Anna gave birth to in May 2023. The couple brought their newest addition home to a house, but prior to that, they brought another newborn home to an RV. In 2019, Joy-Anna announced on Instagram that her family was moving. "WE BOUGHT A HOUSE and YES! We plan to settle down and live in this one for awhile! After a year and a half of camper living we're so ready!!! I love living in the camper, but I'm ready for more space and a little more organization!" Joy-Anna shared.
The couple didn't totally leave camper life behind, though. In 2021, Joy-Anna shared that she and her husband had purchased an RV to renovate. "We plan to replace all of the flooring, paint the cabinets and walls, update the hardware and convert our closet into a bunk room for the kids," Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram, asking for suggestions from her followers on updates she and her husband should make to the vehicle. "Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips and so I cannot wait to get this remodeled and on the road!" she added.
Jeremiah and Hannah live in an RV
Like some of his siblings in the past, Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, née Wissmann, and his daughter who was born in late 2022, live in an RV. The couple shared on Instagram that Jeremiah has put lots of effort into making the RV a more comfortable space for the family, including winterizing it so it's warmer during the colder months. And the couple appears to be very content in their living situation. Per In Touch, Hannah shared on an Instagram story: "Honestly, I love the camper so much, and I think it'll work great while the baby is still little. We will move into a house eventually, but we aren't in a rush. This has been perfect for us right now."
Hannah and Jeremiah have been married for over a year. The couple wed in March 2022, around three months after announcing their engagement. "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future," Jeremiah said of his then-girlfriend on Instagram in 2021.
John-David and Abbie live in Arkansas
After over a decade spent in the public eye, it seems that not all of the Duggars want to be as public with their personal information as they were before, and John-David Duggar has proven that he likes to keep things close to home. Although he and his wife, Abbie Duggar, née Burnett, have a shared Instagram page where they offer updates, they do not post regularly and keep what they share limited to family photos. They do not give updates on their living situation on Instagram, but the two reportedly live in a trailer home on land owned by John-David's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.
And while we don't know much about their exact living situation, we do know who lives with them. The couple has two children, the second of whom was born in the fall of 2022. To announce the news, the couple uploaded a sweet photo of their family of four to Instagram. "We are now a family of 4! We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!" the Duggars shared.
Justin and Claire live in Texas
While it certainly seems as though all of the Duggar children still reside in Arkansas near their parents, not all of them do. Justin and Claire Duggar, née Spivey, live in Texas, Claire's home state. In 2021, it was reported that Justin and Claire had purchased a home for $134,000, with suspicions that the two intended to renovate it. In 2022, new reports surfaced that the couple had listed their home for $199,000 after making noticeable changes to both the interior and the exterior. The outcome of the listing was never reported, but if the Duggars received their asking price, they turned a significant profit on the flip.
Justin and Claire have been married since 2021. A year later, the Duggars posted a photo to Instagram and said, "This weekend we celebrated our first anniversary! What a gift marriage has been, and each day only continues to get sweeter." Justin and Claire are currently the only Duggar couple without children.
Anna Duggar likely lives in Arkansas
The oldest Duggar child, Josh Duggar, married Anna Duggar, née Keller, in 2008, and they have since welcomed seven children. In 2022, Josh received a 12-year prison sentence after being found guilty of multiple crimes related to child sexual abuse images. Josh now resides in a federal prison in Dallas, Texas. Prior to Josh's sentencing, he and Anna lived in a home in Arkansas with their children. It was later revealed that just before Josh went to trial, the couple sold their house for $350,000 less than their asking price. It has been reported that Anna and her children are living in a warehouse on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's property. "The night of the sentencing the lights were on at the warehouse. The SUV parked right outside was the car Anna left court in," a source said to The Sun.
The year following Josh's sentencing, it was reported that Anna's sister had built a house near the prison where Josh resides, leading many to speculate that Anna and her children were going to move to be closer to their husband and father, respectively. No Duggar family member has either confirmed or denied whether Anna and her children have moved to Texas.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).