Who Is The Next Queen Of Norway? Meet Princess Ingrid

When Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway was born on January 21, 2004, one thing became immediately clear: The kingdom was set to have its first ruling queen in about 600 years. Indeed, Norway had traditionally determined its line of succession by gender, meaning that first-born sons were the ones to inherit the throne. However, this changed in 1990 when Norway altered its constitution to allow any first-born child to take priority in the line of succession, regardless of their gender.

Ultimately, this change had huge consequences for Ingrid. The very minute she was born as the eldest biological child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon — heir to the Norwegian throne — Ingrid was destined to be second in the line of succession. Never mind that her younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, would join the family just one year later. The new rules meant that Ingrid would have to prepare to be the next queen of Norway.

Of course, beyond the historical implications of Ingrid's future, the princess has been given an extraordinary amount of responsibility. According to the Norwegian constitution, the monarch is the head of the military — and a member of the Church of Norway. This means that, unlike many people of her generation, Ingrid will have to study a number of serious issues, starting from a relatively early age. The good news, though, is that the princess seems up for the challenge.