8 Royal Families Who Are Surprisingly Related To Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II was part of one of the biggest royal dynasties ever seen, reigning through troubling times and weathering unprecedented scandals in the public eye. Three out of four of her children got divorced in the '90s, with Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Diana, and King Charles III all landing major headline spots for their extramarital activities. Many years later, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would also be at the center of a worldwide media storm. Somehow, Elizabeth always maintained her classic stiff-upper-lip attitude throughout any turbulence, doing her best to represent an institution centuries old. After all, her lineage is important and needs to be treated as such.

The British monarchy extends far beyond just Elizabeth, with her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, having nine children who started their own royal lineages across Europe. The royal family's influence spans the globe, with Elizabeth's relatives on thrones from Spain to Belgium and even defunct monarchies like Russia. Surprisingly, Elizabeth even married her relation, but this is rarely talked about as it is deemed a little too taboo by modern standards.

Elizabeth visited some of her relatives on occasion on state visits, taking the opportunity to see family while also paying respects as a royal. In fact, one of her cousins is currently the longest-reigning queen in Europe, a title she assumed when Elizabeth died in 2022. Let's take a look at just how wide-reaching Elizabeth's bloodline really is.