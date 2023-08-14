Hallmark Star Jen Lilley Is Set To Make Her Days Of Our Lives Return

Jen Lilley is officially going back to her roots, and fans are more than a little excited. Many of us know Hallmark star Jen Lilley best for the many roles she's taken on for the beloved network, but Lilley actually got her start on the small screen long before she joined Hallmark. From 2011 to 2012, Lilley played Maxie Jones on the popular daytime TV series, "General Hospital." She then appeared on over 400 episodes of "Days of Our Lives," playing Theresa Donovan. Now, after five years away from daytime TV where she got her start, Lilley is headed back to "Days of Our Lives."



The heartbreaking death of "Days Of Our Lives" star John Aniston has rocked Hollywood, and of course, it's also rocked the series that he appeared on for over 50 years. On the week of August 28, Aniston's famous character, Victor Kiriakis, will be at the center of a memorial on "Days of Our Lives." It's safe to assume that fans of the series will see plenty of old faces returning for this important moment, and it seems that Theresa Donovan will officially be one of them.