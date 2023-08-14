Diamond Pro Tells Us Jonathan Scott's Design Skills Shine In Zooey Deschanel Engagement Ring

Yes, those are wedding bells you're hearing! After four years of dating, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are officially engaged. On August 14, Deschanel made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself snuggled up to the "Property Brothers" star. "Forever starts now!!!" the "Physical" actor captioned her pic. The caption also features an infinity symbol hugged between two love emojis, implying the couple's future together.

But there's a third subject in the viral photo that stole everyone's attention — Deschanel's enormous engagement ring. Fans and friends alike couldn't help but take notice of the gorgeous jewelry adorning the actor's hand. Melanie Lynskey of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" wrote, "Aaaaahhhhhhhh so happy for you both!!! This is wonderful! What a beautiful ring too."

The unique color and extraordinary size of each stone suggest that this is an engagement ring that had a ton of love and thought put into it. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, agrees: "Zooey's engagement ring is completely customized and entirely gorgeous." The diamond expert was kind enough to dive into the details we've all been dying to know about the stunning ring, exclusively telling The List its likely cost and the meaning behind the custom design.