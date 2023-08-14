Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Engagement Details Are Over-The-Moon Sweet

It's official! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are engaged after four years together. The couple made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on August 14. "Forever starts now," read the caption, written by Deschanel. She included the infinity symbol flanked by two "in love" emojis.

The big news comes just 10 days after the duo celebrated their four-year anniversary. "500 days of @zooeydeschanel ...actually it's been a lot more, but who's counting anyway? 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby," the "Property Brothers" star captioned an Instagram photo at the time. Dozens of fans took to the comments section wondering when these two would take the next step in their relationship, just about begging for Scott to get down on one knee. However, it's been clear from the beginning that these two have been on their own timeline.

Back in May 2023, Scott actually told Entertainment Tonight Canada that he felt "pressure" to get married. He admitted that he and Deschanel would "get there," which now seems like the biggest clue that an engagement was on the horizon. Flash forward three months and it's all happening! Now, details of the couple's sweet engagement have just started rolling in.