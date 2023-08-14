Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Engagement Details Are Over-The-Moon Sweet
It's official! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are engaged after four years together. The couple made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on August 14. "Forever starts now," read the caption, written by Deschanel. She included the infinity symbol flanked by two "in love" emojis.
The big news comes just 10 days after the duo celebrated their four-year anniversary. "500 days of @zooeydeschanel ...actually it's been a lot more, but who's counting anyway? 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby," the "Property Brothers" star captioned an Instagram photo at the time. Dozens of fans took to the comments section wondering when these two would take the next step in their relationship, just about begging for Scott to get down on one knee. However, it's been clear from the beginning that these two have been on their own timeline.
Back in May 2023, Scott actually told Entertainment Tonight Canada that he felt "pressure" to get married. He admitted that he and Deschanel would "get there," which now seems like the biggest clue that an engagement was on the horizon. Flash forward three months and it's all happening! Now, details of the couple's sweet engagement have just started rolling in.
Jonathan Scott proposed during a family trip to Scotland
Jonathan Scott got down on one knee while on vacation in Scotland with Zooey Deschanel and her kids, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. In fact, according to People, both children, Elsie and Charlie, were a part of the proposal. Scott himself is Scottish, so it was even more special that he would propose in his ancestral land.
Deschanel showed off her unique engagement ring on Instagram, standing with her fiance while she held up her left hand. The bauble appears to contain a purple center flower, likely an amethyst, and one flower on either side. Fans are overjoyed that the HGTV star and the "New Girl" actor are engaged and many expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. "I have been waiting for this announcement! Happy fan! Congrats," one Instagram user wrote. "Awww! Congratulations and best wishes!!! Love is in the air," another Instagram comment read.
No word on whether or not Deschanel and Scott plan to have a short engagement or if they've even started talking about wedding plans. This will be the second wedding for Scott and the third for Deschanel.