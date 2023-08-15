Kate Middleton Has Earned A New Nickname (& It's A Nod To Princess Diana)
Catherine, Princess of Wales continues to follow in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law. The princess has earned herself a nickname that is similar to one used to refer to Princess Diana, according to The Mirror.
The outlet reports that some royal watchers have resorted to calling Catherine "The Children's Princess," due to her continued work with kids. In June 2021, for example, she announced that she would be opening the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, per People. She shared that it would "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes." Additionally, Princess Catherine has worked closely to bring awareness to the importance of children's mental health. "The stigma around mental health means that many children do not get the help that they so badly need. This needs to change," she said in a video back in 2015, according to the Child Mind Institute.
These causes are quite similar to the charity work that Diana did when she was a member of the royal family, and even in the years following her divorce from then-Prince Charles. Because of that, Diana herself was once called "The People's Princess." Catherine seems to match Diana's determination to protect children and to care for them in a way that is crucial to their wellbeing, so much so, that she is once again drawing comparisons to the mother-in-law that she never met.
Like Princess Diana, Princess Catherine loves being a mom
Princess Diana herself was president or patron of over 100 charities when she was married to King Charles III, according to the royal family's official website. One of those charities included the Hospital for Sick Children, for which she kept her title as president after her divorce. Diana's work with children was so important that, when Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace in July 2021, many noticed that the sculpture included three children. According to a Palace statement, Diana "is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess' work" (via Town & Country). Nothing, however, was more important to Diana than raising her own children. "I live for my sons. I would be lost without them," she once said, per People.
As Catherine, Princess of Wales, raises three young children of her own, she too adores her role as a mother. "She is hugely involved in every single part of their day," a source shared in December 2021. While the family has a nanny to assist with Catherine and Prince William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — the princess is actively involved in their daily lives. "I am such a hands-on mom, and whatever you're doing you want to make sure you're doing the uttermost best job you can for your children," she shared with the "Happy Mum Happy Baby" podcast in 2020.