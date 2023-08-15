Kate Middleton Has Earned A New Nickname (& It's A Nod To Princess Diana)

Catherine, Princess of Wales continues to follow in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law. The princess has earned herself a nickname that is similar to one used to refer to Princess Diana, according to The Mirror.

The outlet reports that some royal watchers have resorted to calling Catherine "The Children's Princess," due to her continued work with kids. In June 2021, for example, she announced that she would be opening the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, per People. She shared that it would "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes." Additionally, Princess Catherine has worked closely to bring awareness to the importance of children's mental health. "The stigma around mental health means that many children do not get the help that they so badly need. This needs to change," she said in a video back in 2015, according to the Child Mind Institute.

These causes are quite similar to the charity work that Diana did when she was a member of the royal family, and even in the years following her divorce from then-Prince Charles. Because of that, Diana herself was once called "The People's Princess." Catherine seems to match Diana's determination to protect children and to care for them in a way that is crucial to their wellbeing, so much so, that she is once again drawing comparisons to the mother-in-law that she never met.