The Young And The Restless Actors Who Got Their Start On Another Soap

"The Young and the Restless" celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023, which is a testament to the incredible crop of talent that's been involved throughout its lengthy tenure. For decades, the soap has delivered countless stories filled with drama, intrigue, and romance. While the current cast of actors is delivering stellar performances on a daily basis, not all of them can claim "Y&R" as their first and only home on daytime television.

It's not unheard of for actors to have played several characters across the wider soap opera landscape. One actor in particular who has run the gamut of soaps is "General Hospital's" Maura West who previously appeared on "The Young and the Restless" and "As The World Turns." Recasting roles several times with new actors is more common in soaps than in other genres of television because producers typically waste no time doing so, and choosing someone familiar for the role tends to work out better for them.

"Y&R" is filled with talented stars who have called another soap opera home before stepping foot in Genoa City. From a bad boy twin from Lanview to a crimson-haired fashion designer fleeing her past, many current stars first popped up elsewhere. Now playing the brash and manipulative Tucker McCall, Trevor St. John's first foray into soaps was on "One Life to Live," as Todd Manning, until an unexpected twist required a significant character switch.