General Hospital Explainer: Alexis' Cassadine Family Ties

The Cassadine family is a primarily notoriously evil bunch, causing mayhem not only for the citizens of Port Charles but the world at large, on "General Hospital." Tony Cassadine (Andre Landzaat), was the first to arrive in town in 1981 and schemed with Alexandria "Alex" Quartermaine (Renee Anderson) to acquire the world's largest uncut diamond, known as the Ice Princess — an integral part of his brother, Mikkos Cassadine's (John Colicos), plot for world domination. When that was thwarted by Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), Mikkos' widow, the homicidal and Machiavellian Helena Cassadine took up the mantle of evil.

Of the Cassadine brothers, only Victor (then Thaao Penghlis) survived. Helena was first played by screen legend Elizabeth Taylor in 1981, and then in 1997, Constance Towers took over the part, bringing her to new heights of villainy. Along the way, there have been a few "good" Cassadines, most notably Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Mikkos previously had a secret affair with Swedish opera singer Kristin Nilsson and sired both Alexis and later her younger sister, Kristina.

The patriarch clandestinely sent Kristina to another family to protect her from the vindictive Helena who cut Kristin's throat right in front of Alexis. Alexis suffered partial amnesia as a result and grew up thinking she was Alexis Davidovitch, cousin to Mikkos and Helena's children, Stavros and Stefan Cassadine. She didn't know until much later that her real name was Princess Natasha Alexandra Mikkosovana Cassadine alongside her true connection to the villainous family.