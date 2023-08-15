What Is Prince Albert Of Monaco's Relationship With The British Royal Family Like?

While not as widely covered or internationally known as their British counterparts, Monaco's royal family is influential in its own right — especially Prince Albert of Monaco, who has been in the spotlight since his birth in 1958.

Albert is the son of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, the famous Hollywood actor who married into Monaco's royal family. With his wife Princess Charlene by his side, Albert weathered a number of personal scandals and has emerged as the reigning sovereign of the small principality located southeast of France. According to the Embassy of Monaco, the United Kingdom and Monaco work closely together. "It is important to allow that special relationship to thrive by building bridges between the London and Monegasque communities," the embassy asserts. Albert has set an example in this regard, having been spotted supporting British royals during their highest points, like coronations and royal weddings, as well as their lowest, like Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

But just what is Prince Albert of Monaco's personal relationship with the British royal family like? Here's a look.