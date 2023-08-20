Tragic Details About Maren Morris

Maren Morris is not your average country star. From the moment she burst onto the scene, the singer-songwriter has continued to shake up the ethos of country music. Morris made her major label debut in 2016 with "My Church," and the soulful tune scored her a Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance. Her breakout album, "HERO," peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2018, the songstress teamed up with EDM artist Zedd to create their six-time platinum earworm, "The Middle." After three chart-busting albums, an iconic crossover, and several world tours, Maren Morris seems to be just getting started.

As her career soars, Morris doesn't just want to influence the sound of country music — she also hopes to transform the genre into a more inclusive space. A champion for parity in the music industry and an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Morris received the GLAAD Excellence in Media Award in 2023 — a first for any country music artist. "I'm not brave... making the right decision shouldn't take bravery or courage. It shouldn't take heroic effort to want basic human rights for everybody," Morris said during her acceptance speech.

These days, Morris has plenty to be grateful for. Still, the country singer's life hasn't always been as charmed as you might think. From heartbreaking loss to postpartum depression, tragedy has come knocking for Morris on several occasions.