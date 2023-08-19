Details About Karlie Kloss And Josh Kushner's Two Secret Weddings

Karlie Kloss met her husband, Joshua Kushner, in 2012, and they began dating soon after. The world has seen Kloss' stunning transformation, but she has kept their relationship away from the public eye. In fact, aside from her professional accomplishments, the model keeps almost everything private. As Kloss said in an interview with Net-a-Porter, "It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring.' There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me." The model also added that she found solace in keeping things to herself.

Despite maintaining their privacy, it is evident that Kloss and Kushner have a luxurious lifestyle. This is unsurprising, considering their sizeable net worth. According to Bloomberg, Kushner's net worth reached $3.7 billion as of January 2023. Similarly, Celebrity Net Worth reported Kloss' fortune at $40 million in 2023. Their substantial wealth provides them the means to pursue any desires, and with their financial resources, they made a choice to celebrate their union twice.

Kloss and Kushner's initial wedding occurred on October 18, 2018, in a Jewish ceremony held in upstate New York. The event was attended by less than 80 people, as reported by Vogue. Notably, Kloss graced the occasion in a personally tailored ensemble. The second wedding took place the following year.