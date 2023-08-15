Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes Baby Boy

Ashely Olsen has been a mom for the last few months, according to TMZ. In an impressive display of evasiveness, she managed to keep the big news under wraps ... until now. When it comes to their private lives, the Olsen twins like to keep things, well, private. "We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate Olsen told i-D in a 2021 interview — it's a sentiment reflected in their shared fashion line, The Row, which prides itself on understated luxury. Over the past few decades, fans have watched the twins' style change from bright and bold early 2000s glam to dark and edgy 2010s minimalism. At the same time, the Olsens stepped back from acting and opted out of most interviews. They let their very occasional red carpet appearances speak for themselves — even without active social media accounts, the former "Full House" stars are top-tier influencers.

It's likely that Ashley gave birth to her baby boy, Otto, sometime in the spring of 2023. "Ashley and Louis [Eisner] welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents," an anonymous insider told Us Weekly. The pair (allegedly) said their "I do's" in a — you guessed it — in a private ceremony. According to Elle, there were only about 50 guests in attendance. That said, neither Olsen nor Eisner have publicly spoken about their marriage.