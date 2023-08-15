King Charles' Throwback Photo Of Princess Anne On Her Birthday Proves They Were Always Close

Of Queen Elizabeth II's four children, King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal, are the closest in age with less than two years separating them, which might explain why Charles and Anne have always had a close relationship. And in honor of his sister's 73rd birthday on August 15, the royal family's Instagram account posted two sweet pictures of them together. One is of the siblings exchanging smiles behind the scenes at the coronation, both in their formal regalia of the day — Princess Anne's big role in the coronation was the Gold Stick-in-Waiting, aka the king's ceremonial bodyguard.

The coronation pic combined with the second image really shows off the longevity of their close relationship. Taken in July 1951, the pic is of King Charles at just 2 years old leaning out of his pram to grin at and hold the hand of an almost 1-year-old Princess Anne. A number of royal fans commented on the picture wishing the princess a happy birthday and noting how much they like to see all the support Princess Anne has given her brother over the years. And we're right there with them!