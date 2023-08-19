Sydney Sweeney Is A Natural Beauty Without Makeup

Flawless skin is the first step to looking great without any makeup on, and Sydney Sweeney knows it. She shared her skincare routine with Allure and revealed that she used to struggle with cystic acne as a teenager, which is why she needs to be extra careful about what she puts on her face. The actor starts her mornings by gently cleansing her face, following that up with under-eye patches from 111Skin which she swears by.

Next, she loves to use an ice roller to depuff her face. In an interview with W Magazine, the star gushed about how much she enjoys the icy part of her routine, saying, "It just wakes me up and gets me ready for the day. It also gives me a moment for myself." On some days, she'll give herself an additional ice water facial for a stronger wake-me-up, she tells Allure. Afterward, a double hyaluronic acid boost is on her radar to ensure sufficient skin hydration. Last, but certainly not least, the "Reality" lead goes in with a generous amount of sunscreen, admitting that she used to skip this step because of how much she disliked the feeling of the product on her face. "Growing up, sunscreens would break me out horribly, and on my body too," Sweeney told Forbes. Nowadays, she uses the Laneige SPF 50+ Hydro UV Defense sunscreen, which she loves. She explains, "I always use it under my makeup on camera," so it just may be the secret to her glowing skin.