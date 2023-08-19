What Happened To OpulenceMD After Shark Tank?

While they are a beauty favorite, there are many concerns that eyelash extensions can ruin your lashes, leading to slower growth, irritation, and even potential eye infections. Despite these risks, the falsie look is just too good to give up for many beauty fanatics. Enter OpulenceMD, a new beauty company that makes wearing lashes an easy and safe decision. Founded by ophthalmologist Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand, OpulenceMD is a luxury eyelash line free of harmful glue chemicals found in many drugstore brands.

Dr. Goodwin launched her company in 2020 and arrived on season 12 of "Shark Tank" later that year. In her pitch, the eye surgeon explained that she created her lash company with the goal of empowering professional women to look and feel their best. She also demonstrated how the magnetic lash kits work while offering the Sharks their own pair to try on.

OpulenceMD sells extensions that do not glue to the wearer's eye line, but are held on by magnetic liner — meaning that natural lashes are not damaged in the process. While Dr. Goodwin Hilderbrand admitted that while she didn't invent magnetic lashes, she did create a better reusable mink lash. As a luxury beauty company, her lash prices are hefty — running about $250 for a single kit with up to 40 wears. Due to her quick success, she needed help fulfilling orders at OpulenceMD and she hoped a Shark could help.