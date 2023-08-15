King Charles' 75th Birthday Plans Continue Royal Family's Pared-Down Era
The birthday of the British monarch is publicly celebrated in style every June with the Trooping the Colour, a military parade through London, and a flyover by military planes, which much of the royal family watches from the Buckingham Palace balcony. And while King Charles III is turning 75 this year on November 14 — a milestone birthday if there ever was one — don't expect to see any big public events to commemorate the day.
King Charles is reportedly planning to keep things understated for his birthday with no plans for a large public celebration — and potentially not even that big of a private one, according to the Daily Mail. The past year or so has been full of public royal events — along with the annual Trooping the Colour, there was the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II and the new king's coronation, all with great pomp and circumstance and fairly significant cost. All of that apparently played a role in the king wanting to keep things more subdued for his actual birthday in November. A low-key birthday is in line with King Charles' seeming overall wish for the future of the royal family — one that's still very much around but has fewer members on the payroll.
King Charles' birthday will still be recognized
On King Charles III's last big birthday, his 70th, Queen Elizabeth held a private party at Buckingham Palace with hundreds of guests. There was also an ITV broadcast of "We Are Most Amused And Amazed" — an hour of British comedians and magic acts performing at the London Palladium. But it doesn't seem like we'll be getting a repeat of anything like that for King Charles' 75th. It might even be tricky to get him to have any celebration at all. Upon his 65th birthday, Queen Camilla said, "He's not one for chilling."
But while there may not be a public celebration on the king's actual birthday, there will at least be some acknowledgment of the big day. Historically, while royal family birthday celebrations typically involve a more low-key, private affair for the monarch's actual birthday, there is still a gun salute from the Tower of London, London's Hyde Park, and Windsor Great Park on the day. And the bells will ring at Westminster Abbey for King Charles. There's also the tradition of releasing a royal birthday portrait. Last year, for Charles' first birthday as king, the occasion was marked by a photo of him leaning against an oak tree in Windsor's Great Park. Previous birthday portraits have included his sons, daughters-in-law, and grandkids, though with the ongoing rift with Prince Harry that seems unlikely.