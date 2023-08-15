King Charles' 75th Birthday Plans Continue Royal Family's Pared-Down Era

The birthday of the British monarch is publicly celebrated in style every June with the Trooping the Colour, a military parade through London, and a flyover by military planes, which much of the royal family watches from the Buckingham Palace balcony. And while King Charles III is turning 75 this year on November 14 — a milestone birthday if there ever was one — don't expect to see any big public events to commemorate the day.

King Charles is reportedly planning to keep things understated for his birthday with no plans for a large public celebration — and potentially not even that big of a private one, according to the Daily Mail. The past year or so has been full of public royal events — along with the annual Trooping the Colour, there was the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II and the new king's coronation, all with great pomp and circumstance and fairly significant cost. All of that apparently played a role in the king wanting to keep things more subdued for his actual birthday in November. A low-key birthday is in line with King Charles' seeming overall wish for the future of the royal family — one that's still very much around but has fewer members on the payroll.