Details About Princess Mette-Marit Of Norway's Marriage

Marrying into a European royal family might sound like a dream come true, but for many royal brides, the reality is more like a nightmare. Over the years, young women like Lady Diana Spencer and Charlene Wittstock have walked down the aisle with their respective princes — only to find that royal life was not what they expected. Princess Diana, for example, struggled to maintain a stiff upper lip, once bursting into tears in the middle of an engagement. Charlene, Princess of Monaco, meanwhile, had to learn to live with the French press, which constantly peddled rumors about her marriage.

Interestingly, however, there is one European princess who transitioned relatively seamlessly into her newfound royal role. Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby, who wed Prince Haakon in 2001, surprised many royal fans by becoming the ever-popular Crown Princess of Norway. Despite some initial push-back regarding the class differences in the couple's relationship — Mette-Marit was a single mother and a former waitress — it did not take long for the princess to become successful in her public role. Indeed, Mette-Marit's common touch helped her connect to Norwegian citizens, as she engaged in philanthropic activities across the country.

Of course, it is important to note that Mette-Marit did not become a popular princess all on her own. Prince Haakon has been said to be her teammate and her support system over the years. From the couple's controversial wedding to their heartwarming 20th anniversary, here is a glimpse into Mette-Marit and Haakon's marriage.