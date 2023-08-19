TLC Stars Who Have Been Sent To Prison

Founded in 1980, TLC was first known as The Learning Channel and made a name for itself by providing viewers with educational programming. However, after the Discovery Channel acquired TLC in the early 1990s, it evolved into a reality TV network. To this day, the TV shows on the channel are centered on large or unique families, romance, medical anomalies, and more. While TLC is not averse to drama by any means, much of its programming is family-friendly, focusing on unity and, at times, conservative values.

Despite this, TLC has become infamous for its exploitative content and has been hit with various scandals throughout the years. From sexual abuse to assault and drug charges, a recurring pattern on the network is that many of its stars — such as Geoffrey Paschel, Josh Duggar, and others — have a criminal background or have gone on to become convicted felons. Some events transpired before their TLC debut, while in other cases, these individuals landed in legal hot water amid their success. Nevertheless, they all have one thing in common: they've done hard time.