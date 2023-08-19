Ice Cube Claims The View Once Declined To Have Him Appear On The Show

Ice Cube has appeared on "The View" before, back in June 2017, to discuss police brutality and holding officers accountable. The hosts welcomed his thoughts on the matter, though things have seemingly soured between Ice Cube and the program. He revealed to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in July that the talk show had turned down his request for a conversation. "A few of the [hosts] just really didn't like where I was coming from. That's what I was told by the producers. [...] I've been on there before. It's just when I've become an independent thinker. I don't follow their brand of politics I guess," Ice Cube explained on Carlson's Twitter show.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey also seemingly distanced herself from the "Ride Along" star years ago. Ice Cube shared with Carlson that she welcomed casts from two of his productions on her talk show, but he was allegedly "excluded." Ice Cube explained that participants of his "controversial" "Black. White." reality show were welcomed by Winfrey, except for him. Back in 2006, he also called out Winfrey in an issue of FHM Magazine (via Today), revealing that both Cedric the Entertainer and Eve, who starred in his 2002 comedy "Barbershop," were invited on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and he "wasn't invited." In the interview, he accused Winfrey of discriminating against rappers, saying, "Maybe she's got a problem with hip-hop." However, Eve was also a hip-hop musician before her acting career.