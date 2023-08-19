What We Know About Friends' Star Matthew Perry's Short-Lived Romance With Yasmine Bleeth

Matthew Perry definitely isn't in the news as much as he was during his "Friends" days. However, his headline-worthy relationships still turn heads, even if they are nearly three decades old. For example, the fact that he once secretly turned his on-screen crush into his real-life girlfriend.

Back in the '90s, "Friends" was taking the world by storm with its relatable characters going through life's typical dramas. One of the most intriguing elements of the show was their relationships. Chandler Bing, played by Perry, was notorious for his crush on Yasmine Bleeth of "Baywatch" fame. But it turns out that his feelings might have gone far beyond being attracted to only the image of swimsuit-clad Bleeth on his screen as the two actually dated in real life.

Unbeknownst to basically everyone, the pair dated sometime in 1996, according to Page Six. There are practically zero pictures of the couple together, which is unsurprising considering they kept things super hush-hush. The International Business Times reported that the low-key love affair happened right after one of Perry's more public relationships — when he dated Julia Roberts. Neither actor has come forward and spoken about dating one another, at least not outright.